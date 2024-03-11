Emergency alert system helps Texans about wildfires in their area

Thousands across the Texas Panhandle received wireless emergency alerts called fire warnings for the large-scale fire known as the Smokehouse Creek Fire.

The wildfire started early last week and has burned more than a million acres, destroyed more than 500 structures, and is linked to two deaths.

"It [the fire warning] is a product with the National Weather Service produced similar to like a tornado warning, a fire warning is meant to alert the public if there is a dangerous wildfire on the landscape," said Luke Kancler, head of the Texas A&M Forest Service Predictive Services Department.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the alert system is able to provide insight on the projected growth and location of the fire.

"The National Weather Service can draw a polygon similar to what you see on a tornado or severe thunderstorm," said Kancler.

The fire warning was initially demonstrated in Oklahoma in 2022 and 2023, in response to the 2018 campfire in California. The new process serves as an improved coordinated method for wildfire detection, notification and action.

"When we first started to issue fire warnings [for the Smokehouse Creek Fire], it was 20-30 minutes the time before we called and made a decision to where to issue the fire warnin , to actually getting it pushed out. Whereas to what we saw occur back on the 26th, 27th to that fire warning be issued it was about the 3-4 minutes," said Kancler.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says there are several factors that determine when to issue a fire warning.

"If we identify the location of the fire, kind of determine its activity based off the initial reports or the size up or even satellite hot spot technology, that is when we can make a decision on where the fire is potentially going to go and its impacts and make that decision for our fire warning," said Kancler.

Kancler says the duration of the fire warning depends on how much of a threat the flames are and as the fire expands the location of the warning may change.

"We just want to make sure that the public is aware that there is a dangerous wildfire on the landscape tell them where it is, where it is potentially going and give them the information to hopefully make a decision for their safety and their family’s safety," said Kancler.

As of March 11, the Smokehouse Creek Fire has been burning for three weeks and is close to 90 percent contained.