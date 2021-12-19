Firefighter injured in fire at fourplex in North Austin

article

A firefighter with the Austin Fire Department was injured while responding to a fire at a fourplex in North Austin this weekend. The fire was reportedly started by a cooking fire.

According to the fire department, the fire happened at a two-story fourplex in the 7200 block of Creekside Drive in North Austin on Sunday, December 19. One firefighter reportedly received minor injuries and needed to be treated by ATCEMS.

No civilians were injured in this incident, according to the fire department.

Six adults and six children have been displaced because of this incident. Red Cross has been notified and will assist the displaced tenants, according to the fire department.

The fire caused roughly $250,000 in structural damage and $75,000 in personal damage.

