First day of school photos: What to avoid posting, according to police

Before you post those adorable back to school photos, Round Rock police have a warning.

Police say you should check to make sure your photos do not contain any identifying information that could put your child or family at risk.

Examples of identifying information to avoid posting on social media:

School buses that include bus numbers

School signs

Front door/front porch pictures that show house numbers

School uniforms with school logos

Informational signs that show your child’s name, age, teacher, and school

When it comes to social media, police say it never hurts to err on the side of caution and keep personal information to a minimum when posting online.