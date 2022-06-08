First-ever 1M+ square foot speculative facility to be built in Kyle

Alliance Industrial Company, a privately held industrial development, will build the first-ever speculative project of 1 million square feet, or more, in the Texas Innovation Corridor with a new development in Kyle.

The development will serve as a future home to new and expanding businesses within Hays County.

The announcement became official during the Tuesday, June 7, Kyle City Council meeting, when the Council approved a performance-based grant agreement with the company.

"There was no question about our need to be in the City of Kyle," said Chad Parrish, managing director of Alliance Industrial. "With explosive growth and growing demand for industrial and logistics space in the region, we found ourselves perfectly aligned with the Kyle business community. We’re proud to be bringing the largest-ever speculative space to the Texas Innovation Corridor and bring much-needed infrastructure to the companies that want to be doing business in Hays County."

The project, named Kyle/35 Logistics Park, will consist of five logistics facilities ranging in size from approximately 140,000 square feet to 475,000 square feet. The functional building designs feature clear heights ranging from 36’ to 40’ with heavy employee and trailer parking ratios and a mix of single loaded and cross-docked layouts. The buildings are designed for single or multi-tenant use and the project can accommodate end-users between 40,000 and 1.4 million square feet.

This project joins notable recent speculative space projects such as Buda Midway in Buda, Bearden Investments and Live Oak in San Marcos, and Northpoint Development in Kyle.