Lockhart family shoots neighbor's pit bulls after attack on livestock

A Lockhart family is speaking to FOX 7 Austin after shooting and killing three of their neighbors' dogs who they say attacked their animals.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the deaths of several livestock that were attacked by a pack of dogs.

On Friday, they attacked again, but they didn't get away.

The woman who owns the livestock said she had to take matters into her own hands to keep her animals safe.

"I'm trying to see through the window what is actually going on, I call 911 at the same time, and then I hear three blasts," livestock owner Michelle Gomez said.

Gomez said her husband shot the neighbor’s pit bulls early Friday morning.

"He's protecting me and my animals," Gomez said.

She said the dogs either climbed over her fence or dug under it and were attacking her pig.

"They were trying to get his ears, but he fought," Gomez said.

The pig survived. Three dogs are now dead.

"The cops have always given me and told me you have a right to shoot and kill the dogs," Gomez said. "I don't like to kill dogs. I mean I love animals. They should not have to die by a bullet."

Gomez said enough was enough.

"I think that she's going to be more careful about letting them loose or letting them loose at night, like the way she has been," Gomez said.

In the past two years, Gomez said her pig and donkey were attacked and her three chickens, foal, and a miniature horse were killed.

"I live in fear for my life," Gomez said.

Caldwell County records show from January 2022 to the end of July 2024, there have been more than 45 calls for service from these two neighboring properties for things like cruelty to animals, animal attacks, noise complaints, threats, neighbor disputes, stray dogs, and animals at large.

Records show the owner of the dogs has received two citations for nuisance animals. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said she made the scheduled court dates and paid the fines to the court.

"A citation is not enough. To remedy this, they need to pick up the dogs," Gomez said.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office originally told FOX 7 they couldn’t comment on this case because it was active. On Monday night, they made a statement and said they have, "followed the laws of the State of Texas and has pursued this matter to the fullest extent possible, as the situation stands today between the neighbors in this case, and will continue to follow state law in these kinds of situations to hopefully prevent more deaths of pets and livestock in our County."

Gomez said she plans to sue Caldwell County and her neighbor for all that she’s been through.