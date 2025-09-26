First part of Loop 360 rebuild is on target for mid-2026 opening

The Brief The first part of the Loop 360 project should be completed by mid-2026 New main lanes for Loop 360/Capitol of Texas Highway are taking shape south of the Pennybacker Bridge The hope is that the promise of a smoother commute will come, especially during the rush hour



A key part of a major highway project in Austin is on track to be completed by this time next year.

Loop 360, also known as the Capitol of Texas Highway, has been slowed by traffic lights ever since it fully opened back in the early 80s.

Loop 360 project

The backstory:

It’s a big work zone. New main lanes for Loop 360/Capitol of Texas Highway are taking shape south of the Pennybacker Bridge. It’s a project that broke ground back in 2022.

"Yeah, I mean, it's been pretty impressive, but you know, there are times when it takes some time to get out of it," said Tom McCall, who is also looking forward to the work to end.

The section is set to open around fall 2026.

"I do hope that eventually it's really nice. I don't think by mid-2026 this is fully done. I'm prepared for that," said Sanna Louhivori.

This rebuild has a $72 million price tag.

"We're on time and on budget," said TxDOT spokesperson Brad Wheelis.

The roadway is being lowered, requiring a deep cut into limestone rock. That excavation allows for low-profile crossover bridges. One at Westlake Dr. was completed last month. Another is being built for Cedar St.

Each night, 30 trucks haul away 4,500 tons of material, and TxDOT engineers say that’s equal to 6,000 longhorns. The amount during the daytime runs is like hauling off 1.5 H-E-B stores.

"You know, Westlake was the most congested intersection, and that's why we started there. It was on the list of the 100 most congested roadways in Texas. We knew they needed some relief there," said Wheelis.

Those co-existing and watching the construction process say they are cautiously optimistic.

"Challenging at times. I would say that's the best way to sum up. Challenging at times," said Karen Helton.

The hope is that the promise of a smoother commute will come, especially during the rush hour.

"I don't really understand what it's going to look like in the end, especially with the bridge. I don't really think, I don't really understand what they are going to do there to kind of mitigate any, like, bottlenecking," said Lauren Winnicki-Sosa.

Project designers are not adding extra lanes to the new roadway, which will avoid a bottleneck at the Pennybacker Bridge. Loop 360 will continue as a 4-lane highway, with some limited side access points.

The Westlake Dr. project is just one part of a larger endeavor to streamline Loop 360. The entire section from MoPac in South Austin to Hwy 183 in NW Austin is being improved. Ten intersections are targeted for bridge work, which will eliminate traffic lights. One spot, north of the bridge, will provide a clear path over 2222 and is set to begin next year.

A total price tag to streamline all of Loop 360 has not yet been calculated.

"If we get funding for all the projects along Loop 360 that we have planned, then we're probably looking at another decade of construction. And some of this may overlap, so we get some projects going at the same time. We've tried to spread them out a little bit so that you don't have back-to-back congestion during construction," said Wheelis.

Access to the popular overlook is expected to be cut off during some of the upcoming work. The plan is to eventually re-open it — possibly with better parking.