West Nile virus found in Hays County mosquito pools

Several samples from two mosquito trap sites in Hays County have tested positive for West Nile virus, says the Hays County Health Department.

Texas DSHS confirmed the positive test samples on July 18. The samples were collected from two sites in and around the city of Wimberley on July 11.

HCHD says these are the first reported positive tests of the 2024 season in Hays County. Last year, there were no positive West Nile virus mosquito pools in the county.

Statewide, DSHS reported 913 positive mosquito pools last year, and so far this year, DSHS has reported 1051 positive mosquito pools.

READ MORE

HCHD says that about 20% of those infected may experience symptoms, including fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, a skin rash on the torso of the body and swollen lymph nodes.

Adults aged 50 and older and those with compromised immune systems may be at an increased risk for more severe symptoms, including stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and, in extremely rare cases, death.

HCHD says patients can expect to exhibit symptoms for 3–6 days but may experience fatigue and weakness for weeks or even months.

HCHD is encouraging residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes by practicing the 3 D's

DEET: Whenever outside, use insect repellents with the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents, and always follow label instructions

DRESS: Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing outside

DRAIN: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs

Hays County Development Services is providing mosquito surveillance within the county to monitor and track mosquito-borne illnesses, says HCHD.

HCDS will set up collection traps across the county on a rotating basis to capture samples to send to DSHS in Austin for identification and determination of the type(s) of illness the mosquitoes could be spreading. Monitoring species, mosquito density and geographic breeding sites will provide critical early predictive data to help monitor, prevent and combat mosquito populations and mosquito-borne illnesses.

Collection is typically carried out from May until November throughout Texas.

For more information regarding mosquito abatement, residents can contact Hays County Development Services at 512-393-

2150. Residents can also view Mosquito Tracking Locations via the Hays County Development Services GIS Dashboard.

Texans can also visit DSHS's West Nile website for more information.