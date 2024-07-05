West Nile virus found in Taylor mosquito pool: WCCHD

West Nile virus has been found in a mosquito pool in Taylor, the fifth such positive sample in Williamson County.

The Williamson County Cities and Health District (WCCHD) says the positive sample was taken from a trap site near North Drive and T.H. Johnson on July 2 and lab results confirmed the positive test on July 5.

The last date a positive sample was collected in Taylor was at a location in Murphy Park in August 2023.

Since testing began for the 2024 season, five mosquito samples across Williamson County have tested positive for West Nile virus. Last year, 35 mosquito trap samples tested positive and one human case was reported.

Symptoms of infection may include fever, headache, and body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body, and swollen lymph nodes. Those aged 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and in rare cases, death.

Health officials urge residents to eliminate places where mosquitoes can breed as well as reduce the chances of being bitten.

As part of its Fight the Bite campaign, WCCHD recommends the 3 Ds of mosquito safety:

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters, so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed and treat water that can’t be drained

Defend by using an EPA-registered insect repellent

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors

For more information, go to the WCCHD website or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website. WCCHD also has a Mosquito Surveillance Dashboard that shows positive trap locations on a map and other information.