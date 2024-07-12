West Nile virus found in Georgetown; ground spraying scheduled July 12-13

West Nile virus has been found again at a trap site in Georgetown, which has prompted ground spraying over the next couple of days.

Ground spraying is scheduled overnight for July 12 and 13 near Pinnacle Park in southeast Georgetown, weather permitting, after a second positive West Nile virus mosquito sample was collected on July 3 from a trap site in Pinnacle Park.

The City says that while the mosquito control product poses no significant health risk, people and pets may want to stay indoors during spraying if possible.

Eight mosquito samples in Williamson County have tested positive for West Nile since May. There have been no reported human cases so far this year. Last year, 35 mosquito trap samples tested positive and one human case was reported.

Symptoms of infection may include fever, headache, and body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body, and swollen lymph nodes. Those aged 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and in rare cases, death.

Health officials urge residents to eliminate places where mosquitoes can breed as well as reduce the chances of being bitten.

As part of its Fight the Bite campaign, WCCHD recommends the 3 Ds of mosquito safety:

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters, so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed and treat water that can’t be drained

Defend by using an EPA-registered insect repellent

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors

For more information, go to the WCCHD website or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website. WCCHD also has a Mosquito Surveillance Dashboard that shows positive trap locations on a map and other information.