First responders urge caution due to saturated soil, more rain

Though Friday provided somewhat of a break from the steady rain Austin has been seeing this week, first responders still have their crews on standby in anticipation of flooding.

"It’s been raining so much this spring that all our ground is saturated," said Battalion Chief Eddie Martinez with the Austin Fire Department. "The ground can’t absorb any more water so it all goes to runoff."

Martinez said the water at Barton Springs Creek has already reached the bank. Other creeks in the area are also at or near full capacity.

"We’ve certainly experienced higher than average rainfall here in central Texas and seen a slight uptick in water rescues," said District Commander Joshua Todd with Austin-Travis County EMS. "The soil is going to be very responsive to any excess of rainfall we get, and the water levels are going to rise very quickly and without warning."

Low water crossings around Austin have already experienced flooding this week. On Thursday, more than 140 crossings were closed. Martinez and Todd urged against drivers trying to cross any water in the road.

"Just a few inches of water over the roadway, moving water, can easily move the vehicle," said Martinez. "It’s hard to tell especially when it’s dark or nighttime if it’s moving water, and if you cross it there’s a high potential that your car could get swept away."

Todd said in the event you do find your car stuck in water, stay with the vehicle for as long as possible. He said to stay inside or climb to the top, because it’s safer than trying to navigate the water on your own, and it’s easier for first responders to find you.

As of Friday evening, 81 low water crossings were still closed. To check the latest road closures, click here.

