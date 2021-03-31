Fishermen catch 'monster' tiger shark off Florida coast

article

We're going to need a bigger boat!

A group of Florida fishermen captured a 12-foot tiger shark off the coast of Naples Beach on Monday.

Captain Billy Norris with Pale Horse Fishing Charters posted photos and video to social media of the big catch.

"Monster tiger today!" the group wrote.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, tiger sharks are second only to the great white shark in the number of bites on humans worldwide.

RELATED: WATCH: Fishermen catch massive bull shark on Florida beach

Another dangerous shark was caught off Naples Beach this week. Bruce Mccomas and Chris DeHart caught a 7-8 feet long bull shark after a 20-minute struggle. The fishermen released the shark shortly afterwards and it swam away.

