Five generations help celebrate Texas woman's 100th birthday

Lucinda Mills celebrated her 100th birthday in Angleton, Texas on September 19 with multiple generations in attendance.

Footage from the party posted by Tamesha James on Twitter shows a row of women who say they're all directly descended from Mills.

"Hi, this is my mom,” the first says, gesturing to the woman behind her. The mothers and daughters repeat the line until the video arrives at a smiling and waving great-great-grandmother Mills.

As James says in her tweet, "5 Generations of excellence!! #BlackGirlMagic #Grandma"