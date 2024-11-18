Flatonia Golf Course vandalized, deputies searching for suspects

article

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office are searching for suspects who vandalized the Flatonia Golf Course.

The vandalism was reported around 9 a.m. on Sunday, November 17.

There was damage to three putting greens and a flag pole.

The suspects could have been driving an ATV or UTV.

Fayette County Crimestoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information may call the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 979-968-5856 or Fayette County Crimestoppers at 979-968-8477.