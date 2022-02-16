Flix Brewhouse in Round Rock uses 'Brewster' the robot as food runner

There’s a new employee at Flix Brewhouse in Round Rock who is programmed to give it its all.

"We’re really excited, and it’s something that worked really well for us already. We’ve introduced a robot into our workforce," said Chance Robertson, Flix Brewhouse president.

Flix bought a robot from Richtech named Brewster. It’s named after the on-site brewery, and it’s the latest food runner for the theater.

At Flix, they offer a full menu for those who want to eat while they enjoy a movie, and Brewster‘s job is to make sure that food gets to you. The kitchen loads up the Robot with orders, and it travels throughout the theater.

"He allows us to move efficiently, get the food from our kitchen and surface areas to our landing stations in our auditorium. Then it’s delivered to our guests," said Robertson.

Brewster doesn’t just get from point A to point B, it’s also able to detect obstacles like customers and find a swift way around them.

"I don’t think we ever envisioned this would be our reality and not only is it a reality now it’s something that’s incredibly helpful," said Robertson on the switch to using Robot technology.

Flix Brewhouse said they made the move to use robot technology when it became difficult to find new employees.

"I don’t think we are unique in our challenges in this industry or in hospitality in general. Given the changes to the world over the past two years I think people have gotten into new careers new fields the world has definitely changed in some significant ways."

The robotics company Richtech, who made Brewster, said they have seen an increase in businesses like Flix to bring in robots to fill positions which aren’t being applied to.

"It helps to care of the labor shortage going on right now and helps keep restaurants and other businesses more efficient," said Cullen Colletta, Richtech robotics Technical Coordinator.

Brewster and its siblings aren’t looking to take over. At Flix, they said it serves more as a tool to help ease the burden on their current staff.

"Before and still now currently to some extent we have team members who are walking miles in any given day to bring that food to the guests to make sure that it’s delivered hot and delicious with Brewster does it reduce the amount of steps they have to take on a daily basis."

