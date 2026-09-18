Flock cameras: Hutto City Council votes to discontinue Hutto PD's use

The Brief Hutto City Council votes to discontinue Hutto Police Department's use of Flock cameras Officials say the move came after an internal evaluation by Hutto PD identified concerns



The Hutto City Council has announced that it has voted to discontinue Hutto Police Department’s use of Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reader cameras.

What they're saying:

"We're always evaluating how we can best serve and protect the people of Hutto, and that means staying thoughtful about the tools we use and how they're used. This decision reflects that ongoing commitment," said Hutto Police Chief Yarbrough.

Local perspective:

Officials say the decision to discontinue Hutto PD's use came after an internal evaluation identified concerns about how partner agencies accessing information from the system are not bound by HPD's own policies governing that data.

Developments in artificial intelligence technology also raised additional questions that factored into the decision.

During its time in use, officials say Flock Safety’s Automated License plate Readers assisted HPD in criminal investigations and provided investigators with a useful tool for public safety.

What's next:

HPD leadership removed the Automated License Plate Readers once these concerns were identified, and Hutto City Council's vote confirms they will remain down permanently.

Without that tool, HPD investigators will lean on the department's other resources and methods to continue solving cases and protecting the community.

Featured article

Big picture view:

The Texas Department of Transportation has stopped issuing permits allowing the installation of Flock cameras and other automatic license plate readers along state roads.

It's the second pause ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott, who ordered a pause on state funds for the cameras earlier this month.

The pause on permits will not impact cameras already installed along state rights-of-way. It does, however, include agreements that have been approved, but not installed, an agency spokesperson said.