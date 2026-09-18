I-35 closures: TxDOT closing lanes for work as part of Capital Expressway South Project

The Brief Lanes on southbound I-35 from Stassney Lane to Slaughter Lane will be closed beginning Sept. 18 at 11 p.m. The closure is expected to last until 9 a.m. on Sept. 19 The work is part of the Capital Expressway South Project



Drivers are advised of a closure on I-35 as work continues for the Capital Expressway South Project.

Why you should care:

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close the southbound I-35 mainlanes for work on the elevated managed lanes.

To perform work safely and efficiently, the southbound I-35 mainlanes will close Friday, Sept. 18 beginning at 11 p.m. between Stassney Lane and Slaughter Lane.

Drivers on southbound I-35 will use the William Cannon Drive exit (228), continue on the southbound frontage road and use the next available entrance ramp for I-35.

Drivers should remain alert, follow signs and expect delays.

The closure is expected to last until 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.

What is the Capital Expressway South Project?

The backstory:

The $548 million project is being done in four phases.

The new fast track in the middle of I-35 is the main feature. It will allow traffic to bypass Stassney Lane and William Cannon.

The project includes a long, elevated section of roadway to speed traffic through that part of town,

The entire project is targeted to be completed in late 2028 or early 2029.