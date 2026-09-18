I-35 closures: TxDOT closing lanes for work as part of Capital Expressway South Project
AUSTIN, Texas - Drivers are advised of a closure on I-35 as work continues for the Capital Expressway South Project.
Why you should care:
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close the southbound I-35 mainlanes for work on the elevated managed lanes.
To perform work safely and efficiently, the southbound I-35 mainlanes will close Friday, Sept. 18 beginning at 11 p.m. between Stassney Lane and Slaughter Lane.
Drivers on southbound I-35 will use the William Cannon Drive exit (228), continue on the southbound frontage road and use the next available entrance ramp for I-35.
Drivers should remain alert, follow signs and expect delays.
The closure is expected to last until 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.
What is the Capital Expressway South Project?
The backstory:
The $548 million project is being done in four phases.
The new fast track in the middle of I-35 is the main feature. It will allow traffic to bypass Stassney Lane and William Cannon.
The project includes a long, elevated section of roadway to speed traffic through that part of town,
The entire project is targeted to be completed in late 2028 or early 2029.
The Source: Information from Texas Department of Transportation news release and previous reporting by FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski.