Texas puts brakes on new Flock camera installations along state roads

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The Brief Gov. Abbott has ordered TxDOT to stop issuing permits allowing the installation of Flock cameras and other automatic license plate readers along state roads. The pause does not impact cameras already installed along state right-of-ways, but does include projects that have been approved but not installed. Earlier this month, Abbott ordered state agencies to stop releasing funds for Flock cameras.



The Texas Department of Transportation has stopped issuing permits allowing the installation of Flock cameras and other automatic license plate readers along state roads.

It's the second pause ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott, who ordered a pause on state funds for the cameras earlier this month.

Abbott orders TxDOT to stop issuing permits for automatic license plate readers

The pause on permits will not impact cameras already installed along state rights-of-way. It does, however, include agreements that have been approved, but not installed, an agency spokesperson said.

What they're saying:

"TxDOT’s role is to review permits to ensure license plate readers are installed correctly and safely along state-owned roadways," TxDOT spokesperson Adam Hammons said. "TxDOT does not have access to the data collected from the license plate readers, and these cameras are placed at the request of law enforcement."

Abbott orders pause on state funding for Flock cameras

The backstory:

Earlier this month, Abbott ordered state agencies to pause funding for Flock cameras amid a nationwide pushback against the AI-powered surveillance devices.

The governor's office noted at the time that most of the funding for cameras comes from federal sources.

Abbott, in an interview with Glen Beck, said the state was working to make sure the cameras are used responsibility and that the privacy of Texans is protected.

What they're saying:

"What Texans deserve, they deserve clarity about how these cities and counties are using them. Citizens are concerned about their Fourth Amendment rights. They have to be protected. Their privacy must be protected," Abbott said.

The pressure is also mounting on local governments, which are increasingly canceling contracts and removing cameras amid backlash from citizens who’re concerned about their privacy.

The cameras are popular with law enforcement, who tout their effectiveness in solving crimes.