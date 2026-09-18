Texas jobless rate ticks down in August but sits higher than national rate

The Brief The unemployment rate in Texas went down slightly in August, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Texas Workforce Commission reported the addition of 5,600 nonfarm jobs during August. The Texas jobless rate was above the national rate in August.



The unemployment rate in Texas ticked down slightly in August, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

What we know:

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the state’s economy added 5,600 nonfarm jobs in August to total about 14.5 million positions.

For the year, so far, Texas has added 159,400 jobs, TWC said. The state’s annual growth rate of 1.1% outpaced the national average by 0.7%.

"The addition of more than 159,000 jobs over the year reinforces Texas’ status as a premier destination for employers and a source of ample opportunity for Texas workers," said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. "The gains we are seeing across service-based and goods-producing industries highlight how Texas is successfully balancing growth across the entire economic spectrum."

Texas was the top state in the country for job gains, according to federal statistics.

A "Now Hiring" sign along the highway in Midland, Texas, US, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Which jobs are hot in Texas right now?

Dig deeper:

According to TWC, the leisure and hospitality industry saw the largest growth month-over-month in August, with 4,900 jobs added. Professional and business services added 4,500 jobs, while the manufacturing sector added 2,200 jobs.

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Unemployment in Texas

By the numbers:

TWC reported an unemployment rate in Texas of 4.4%, down 0.1% from July. However, that number is up 0.2% from August 2025.

Texas’ jobless rate in August was 0.3% higher than the national unemployment rate.

According to the TWC, the Midland area had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.3%. That was followed by the San Angelo area at 3.6% and the Abilene and Amarillo areas at 3.7%.