Flash Flood Warning issued for Williamson County

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Williamson County, and a Flood Advisory for Travis County.

Both advisories will be in effect until 12:15 a.m. Sunday, August 28.

Some areas in Central Texas received heavy rainfall due to thunderstorms Saturday night. NWS says those areas received 3-5 inches of rain.

1-2 inches of additional rain is expected, which may result in minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

The specific locations that may be effected by flooding includes Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Anderson Mill, Leander, Brushy Creek and Jollyville.

To view flood safety tips, click here.