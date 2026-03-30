Flood prevention project moving forward in NW Austin

The Brief $9M flood control project underway in NW Austin Project is part of citywide effort to manage storm runoff All work expected to conclude by fall 2027



A multi-million dollar flood control project is underway in Northwest Austin.

What we know:

The Oak Knoll flood risk reduction project is part of a larger city-wide effort to manage storm runoff.

A big part of the $9 million project is currently taking place on Columbia Oaks Court. The work includes the installation of new water lines which requires shutting water off to several homes.

An update on the project, which started last fall, was sent to residents.

Local perspective:

Dominique Brandt got a hand-delivered notice Monday morning about a service interruption planned for Thursday, April 2.

Brandt told FOX 7 Austin they have gotten at least three notices since work began.

"Getting our water shut off isn't great, especially having to run the faucets for a while to make sure like the water is clean and everything. And the faucets are like spitty. That's what happens quite a bit," said Brandt.

Big picture view:

The project includes the expansion of the stormwater detention pond on Chelsea Moor.

All construction work is anticipated to be completed by fall 2027.