Flooding in Central Texas: Comal River access closed due to heavy overnight rains

River access in New Braunfels has been closed due to heavy overnight rains flooding the Comal River, officials say.

Comal County and other Central Texas counties are also under a Flood Watch until 7 p.m.

Comal River access closed June 12

The City of New Braunfels says that the rains caused an "increased flow of water" to the Comal River, with the flow at more than 1800 cubic feet per second at one point this morning.

For reference, one cubic foot per second is about 7.48 gallons per second, or 448.8 gallons per minute.

The city is also reporting poor water clarity and debris along the riverbanks and at the Tube Chute dam.

Due to this, river access for recreation is closed, and the city plans to reevaluate river conditions on June 13 to determine when it can resume.

Guadalupe River access

The nearby Guadalupe River is flowing at about 800 cfs as of this morning, says the city.

Anyone who chooses to use the Guadalupe for recreation is required to wear a life vest.

They should also be advised of poor water clarity and remain aware and cautious of debris that may not be visible under the water's surface.

Additionally, the Spring Fed Pool at the Landa Park Aquatic Complex will be temporarily closed for Thursday, June 12. However, the rest of the Complex, including the Olympic Pool, will remain open.

Road closures in New Braunfels

According to the city's road closures map, there are currently seven road blocks in place due to flooding as of 1:18 p.m. June 12:

River Road at Rock Street

River Road between Lakeview Boulevard and Rock Street

Lakeview Boulevard at River Road and E Klingemann Street

Lakeview Boulevard (the 800 block)

E Klingemann Street at Blieders Creek

E Klingemann Street at Houston Avenue

Hinman Island Drive between Elizabeth Avenue and S Liberty Avenue

These are full closures.

Flood Watch

The National Weather Service says the Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. tonight (June 12) and covers much of south central Texas, including these counties:

Bastrop

Bexar

Caldwell

Comal

De Witt

Fayette

Gonzales

Guadalupe

Hays

Karnes

Lavaca

Lee

Medina

Travis

Williamson

Wilson

NWS says that excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

NWS is also warning that any additional rainfall would quickly lead to additional flooding as overnight rains have left the soil saturated.

The NWS advises monitoring later forecasts and being alert for possible flood warnings.

Those in areas prone to flooding should also be prepared to take action should it develop.

