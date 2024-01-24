Flooding in Fayette County overflows streams, submerges roads

The last 48 hours have been full of heavy rainfall for Fayette County, the weather flooding many rivers and roads.

"We have a lot of flooding all over the county," said Angela Hanh, Fayette County Emergency Management Coordinator.

She says the heavy downpour for such a long period of time has caused intense flooding.

"In our rural areas where we have a lot of low water crossings, several of them are several feet underwater," she said.

In Schulenburg, the West Navidad River, which usually has little to no water flowing through it, was filled with rainwater on Wednesday afternoon. Trees were just standing tall among the rushing water.

About 20 minutes away from there in La Grange, the Colorado River was dealing with something similar. A marker indicated the floodwaters hit right at 25 feet.

Flooding on roads was also prominent in the area.

By noon, the Fayette County Office of Emergency Management posted on Facebook a list of almost 50 road closures due to flooding.

County offices and schools were closed on Wednesday due to the unsafe conditions.

Right now, officials want residents to stay inside, and if you cannot, be careful when driving.

"They need to stay at home if possible. Stay off the roads, turn around, don't drown. People need to understand that six inches of fast running water can move a vehicle off the road, and that doesn't look like it's much, but it is. It can be a dangerous situation," said Hanh.