Austin weather: Flash Flood Watch issued for some parts of Central Texas

FOX 7 Austin

Some areas in Central Texas have been hit with 8 to 12 inches of rain since Monday. Zack Shields has details.

AUSTIN, Texas - Another day and another round of heavy rain and storms. 

The rain train is going strong again. Areas east of Austin are under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH until noon today. 

With a saturated ground in those locations, more rain will run off quicker and could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas. 

Most of the rain will happen this morning and then we will get a lull in the action before the last round of heavy rain moves in this evening.

