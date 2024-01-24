Austin weather: Flash Flood Watch issued for some parts of Central Texas

Another day and another round of heavy rain and storms.

The rain train is going strong again. Areas east of Austin are under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH until noon today.

With a saturated ground in those locations, more rain will run off quicker and could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Most of the rain will happen this morning and then we will get a lull in the action before the last round of heavy rain moves in this evening.

