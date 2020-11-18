Florence Police Dept.'s K-9 Fritz needs help to get Kevlar vest

article

The Florence Police Department is asking the community for help to get a Kevlar vest for its K-9 Fritz. The department is asking people to donate through the non-profit Keeping K-9's in Kevlar.

Keeping K-9's in Kevlar raises community funds to help build rapport with law enforcement and fund K-9s with bulletproof Kevlar vests. The vests cost an estimated $2,600 and the Florence Police Department is hoping to raise the money needed so it can keep Fritz safe while he's on duty.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Photos of K-9 Fritz and Florence Police Department Officer Booth.

Fritz’s workdays include, but are not limited to, pursuing the most violent offenders, taking narcotics off the streets, searching for lost people, and crime scene articles. The Kevlar vest can protect against stabbing, shrapnel, and bullets shot from common handguns.

Keeping K-9s in Kevlar raises community funds through PayPal from their Facebook page’s “Learn More” button.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Florence Police Department will receive 100% of donations received to vest K-9 Fritz. If donations exceed that total, funds will roll over to the next department in need. Checks can be sent to:

Keeping K-9s in Kevlar

3901 Airport Way

Bellingham, WA 98226

RELATED: Hutto PD gets first narcotics detection K9

Keeping K-9s in Kevlar, founded in 2015, raises community funds to purchase K9 Storm Patrol SWAT Kevlar vests at no cost to the police department or handler. Each vest is embroidered honoring a Fallen Officer nominated by the K9’s handler.