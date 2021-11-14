Florida city cancels annual turkey shoot as price of birds doubles

A small Florida town is canceling its decades-long annual turkey shoot to help feed needy families, saying the price of birds has more than doubled.

For nearly 70 years, residents of Seville fired shotguns at targets hoping to win a frozen turkey. But non-profit organizers say they simply can't afford the expensive gobblers.

In the past, the birds typically cost between 50 to 70 cents per pound. This year, the turkeys were around $1.19 a pound. And it's also gotten harder to find smaller birds, with many turkeys at stores averaging 15 to 17 pounds.

