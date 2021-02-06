Florida newborns ready to cheer on the Bucs in the Super Bowl

article

They may not have the skills to catch a football yet, but these tiny fans know who they're rooting for on Sunday!

AdventHealth Tampa posted photos of their newest arrivals ready to cheer on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV!

"Even the tiniest hearts beat for the Bucs," the hospital wrote on Facebook. "They are our good luck charms and have arrived just in time for the big game! Check out our newest draftees on our team of Bucs Babies!"

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Kick off is set for 6:30 p.m.

You can check out the FOX 35 complete guide to Super Bowl LV HERE.