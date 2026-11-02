Florida plane crash: Private jet left from Austin, 9 people killed

The Brief Investigation underway into plane crash in Florida that killed 9 people The private jet left from Austin and was headed to the Bahamas



An investigation is underway after a private jet that left from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and was headed to the Bahamas, crashed in Florida.

What we know:

A Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 in a residential area in Palm Springs, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA said the flight departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed toward North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas before it went down.

First responders from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department and county fire rescue rushed to the scene immediately.

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Officials reported that the plane left a massive crater on the side of the road and scattered debris across the area.

In a video, the plane can be seen nose diving into the area before bursting into flames, sending black plumes of smoke into the air.

About 600 people were evacuated around where the plane crashed and the Red Cross is providing assistance.

What we don't know:

Investigators are looking into reports of icing and severe turbulence before the plane went down, but the cause remains under investigation.

Federal officials have not released the identities of the nine victims who were on board the aircraft.

What's next:

The NTSB says it will be holding a media briefing at around 12 p.m. (CT) at the Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The briefing will cover the investigative process and planned on-scene activities in the coming days.