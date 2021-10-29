Florida woman accused of starving dogs, killing one of them: police

A Daytona Beach woman is facing several charges after being accused of starving three dogs.

Animal Patrol reportedly came to the home of Phylistine Norwood, 29, in July after neighbors complained that the dogs were very thin.

MORE NEWS: Police: Girlfriend of father accused in beating death of 12-year-old boy to be charged

Two weeks later, authorities say she called to surrender her dogs. One of the dogs was reportedly found dead in her yard. The other two were severely malnourished, officers said.

She's facing felony charges of animal cruelty. The dogs have been turned over to the Halifax Humane Society.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories. Download the FOX 35 News App.