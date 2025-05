The Brief Leander police responding to crash on FM 2243 Crash has shut down both directions between Ronald Reagan and US 183A



The Leander Police Department is responding to a crash on FM 2243.

What we know:

Leander police say the crash has shut down both directions of FM 2243 between Ronald Reagan Boulevard and US 183A.

The shut-down covers about 1.76 miles.

What we don't know:

No other details about the crash were released.