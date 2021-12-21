CTX Food Bank to provide seniors with free food at drive-thru events

The Central Texas Food Bank will begin distributing free food to eligible adults over the age of 60 in South Austin on Tuesday, December 28th, and on the 4th Tuesday of each month thereafter.

The distribution will take place at 2105 Parker Lane in Austin from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

It is a drive-through event, but there will be a separate line to accommodate those traveling on foot, by bus or on a bicycle, says the food bank. Those without vehicles are being asked to bring containers in which they can carry the food, as it will be boxed and may be difficult to carry.

Those who attend will receive food boxes weighing approximately 30 pounds that include cheese, milk, canned goods, cereal, rice/pasta, and more.

These special distributions are part of the Food Bank's Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides each participating low-income senior age 60 or older with free monthly groceries.

In order to qualify for these food distributions, recipients must be at least 60 years of age and provide identification that includes date of birth. They must also meet the income requirements below.

A limit of $1,396 per month for a household of 1

A limit of $1,888 per month for a household of 2

The Central Texas Food Bank stands ready to help all Central Texans in need. Outside these special distributions, Central Texans can access food through the network of partner pantries and mobile food pantry distributions throughout the area.

For the latest information on getting help, go to centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on "Find Food Now". After finding the nearest distribution site near you, the food bank says it is important to call to confirm the site's hours of operations since they are subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Another way to find the latest information is by calling 2-1-1.

Elevated demand for the Food Bank's services is resulting in decreases in resources. If you are able to help, monetary donations and volunteers are needed.

