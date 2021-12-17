Earn $15-17/hour in jobs with Austin Civilian Conservation Corps

American Youthworks is looking for Austin residents who've been economically impacted by COVID-19 to join their team!

Open positions include crew members at a pay rate of $15 per hour and crew leaders at $17 per hour. No experience is needed, and health insurance is included. All uniforms and protective equipment will be provided. All skill levels are welcome to apply, according to the American Youthworks.

The Austin Civilian Conservation Corps (ACCC) is looking for crew members to help with wildlife mitigation and vegetation fuel reduction projects throughout the City of Austin and surrounding landscapes, according to the City of Austin.

Crew leaders are set to start on Jan. 3, 2021, while crew members are set to start on Jan. 18, 2021. Both positions are scheduled to conclude on Sept. 16, 2021.

New leaders and members will need to travel to the American Youthworks headquarters at 901 E. Ben White Blvd. 78741 during training. Orientation and training are necessary before beginning project work. COVID-19 protocols are in place in order to sustain a safe work environment.

The ACCC is an initiative that helps Austinites who've been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic earn income, serve their community, and gain skills that lead to strong new careers. The ACCC is partnering with the City of Austin and American Youthworks to provide on-the-job training and contributions to the health and sustainability of Austin's natural environment.

To learn more, view the available positions, and to apply, visit AustinTexas.gov/ACCC.

