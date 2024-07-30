Former Austin City Council member Chris Riley dies

A former Austin City Council member has died. Chris Riley served on the city council between 2009-15.

He was a born and raised Austinite and graduated from Austin High School in the late 1980s before spending time at Harvard University.

After getting his undergrad degree, Riley returned to Austin to study law at the University of Texas.

In May 2024, to honor his legacy, Austin City Council passed a resolution to rename parts of the Shoal Creek Trail as the Chris Riley Bend.

Several former colleagues of Riley shared fond memories on social media, including Austin Congressman Lloyd Doggett, who was a classmate of his at O. Henry Middle School, and worked alongside him in the Texas Supreme Court.

Doggett said in part, "Chris truly embodied the spirit of Austin. A passionate community leader, he listened to and respected all, always trying to improve the lives of others."

Riley is survived by his wife, Denise Brady.

Information on funeral services is still being determined.