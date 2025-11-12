Former Congressman Chris Bell enters Texas governor’s race, pledging ethics reform

article

Former U.S. Rep. Chris Bell on Tuesday announced his second bid for Texas governor, launching a campaign centered on ethics reform, public education and what he described as "corruption" in state government under Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

What we know:

Chris Bell is a Houston Democrat who previously ran for governor in 2006. He made his announcement outside the Texas Capitol, citing Aristotle’s notion of "the right thing in the right way at the right time." He said that after years of what he called pay-to-play politics and special-interest influence,"Timing is everything and this is our time. Let’s not waste it."

Attacking Governor Abbott

What they're saying:

"Nowhere is the corruption on more vivid display than in the office of our governor, Greg Abbott," Bell said. "It’s about the pay-to-play culture that has engulfed almost every aspect of our state government."

The soon-to-be 66-year-old Bell criticized Abbott’s push for a private school voucher program, accusing the governor of catering to "multi-billion-dollar contributors" rather than prioritizing students and teachers. Bell then called for higher teacher pay and a renewed commitment to public education, challenging the current governor by saying, "Greg Abbott has never and will never have the same commitment to teachers or to public school students that I will."

In Bell’s speech on Monday, he compared Abbott to the "Cousin Eddie" character from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, saying the governor "just doesn’t know when to leave. He spends half his time thinking about being president and the other half sucking up to one. And it's not working."

Abbott previously announced his bid for an unprecedented fourth term, announcing his reelection bid on Sunday in Houston. Abbott enters the race with more than $87 million in campaign funds.

Campaign focus

Local perspective:

In his campaign launch, Bell said he would focus on restoring public trust in state government. "People can see decisions being made not in the best interest of Texans, but in the interests of one special interest or another," he told reporters. "We really have to get back to looking at what’s best for folks."

American politician & Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Chris Bell speaks, during a 'What Would Ann Do' campaign rally, in front of the Texas State Capitol, Austin, Texas, October 22, 2006. The event's name referenced former Texas Gove Expand

Bell joins crowded Democratic Primary

Big picture view:

Bell joins what is shaping up to be a crowded Democratic primary field, including Houston businessman Andrew White, the son of former Gov. Mark White, rancher and retired firefighter Bobby Cole, and state Rep. Gina Hinojosa of Austin, the only major female candidate so far.

Bell's History in Texas Politics

Chris Bell concedes the governors race to Rick Perry with his wife, Alison, and son Connally, 8, at his side during Bell's election night result party, at the Intercontinental Hotel, in Houston, Tuesday, November 7, 2006. (Karen Warren/ Houston Chron Expand

The backstory:

Bell, a former journalist and attorney, served one term in Congress from 2003 to 2005 before his district was redrawn under the U.S. House Majority Leader at the time.

Bell ran for Senate in Texas in the 2020 election but lost the March 2020 Democratic primary, coming in sixth place with 8.5% of the vote and failing to advance to the runoff.

In his 2006 gubernatorial bid, Bell finished second with 30% of the vote in a four-way race won by Republican Rick Perry. At the time, it was the strongest showing for a Democrat in a Texas governor’s race since Ann Richards’ 1990 victory. Democrat Beto O’Rourke later surpassed that mark in 2022, drawing nearly 44% in a loss to Abbott.