Former Elgin mayor pleads guilty to felony property theft

Former Elgin mayor Christopher Cannon has pled guilty to felony property theft.

38-year-old Cannon pled guilty to third-degree felony theft of property on June 20, says the Travis County District Attorney's office.

Under Texas law, the charge is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to 10 years in jail.

The DA's office says Cannon, a licensed insurance agent, allegedly acquired payments from the company Baker's Backhoe Services, but failed to submit those payments to obtain insurance policies from Jan. 27, 2015 - Aug. 21, 2019.

Christopher Cannon (City of Elgin)

READ MORE: Former Elgin mayor indicted for theft of property

Cannon was arrested last May by the Elgin Police Department and Texas Department of Insurance investigators.

The Texas Department of Insurance’s Fraud Unit conducted the investigation, and the Travis County District Attorney’s Public Integrity & Complex Crimes Unit handled the prosecution of this case.

Cannon was sworn in as mayor of Elgin in 2016.