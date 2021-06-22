Former HD Woodson star, Vikings draft pick Jaylen Twyman tells FOX 5 he’ll ‘be 110%’ after DC shooting

article

Former H.D. Woodson star and Minnesota Vikings draft pick Jaylen Twyman talked to FOX 5 Tuesday night – one day after he was one of four people shot in Northeast D.C.

Twyman – who played college football at Pitt – was still in the hospital on Tuesday, but said he’s walking around and expect to be "110%" after the ordeal in the 300 block of 50th Street.

According to Twyman, he’s only in bandages and gauze after an injury that he described as a flesh wound, and it won’t impact his football career.

When the shooting occurred on Monday, he’d gone to pick up a friend for dinner when gunshots rang out.

He blacked out while still in his car, and didn’t see the vehicle that police have linked to the incident.

The Vikings released a statement about the incident Monday evening, saying:

"Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was one of several victims wounded during a shooting in Washington, DC, today. We have been in direct contact with Jaylen and his family, and we are extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery. At this time we will defer any further comment to the proper authorities."

Police have released a photo of a vehicle they believe is linked to the incident.

If you recognize the vehicle, or can help them in the investigation, call (202) 727-9099.