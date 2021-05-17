Former WilCo deputy charged in connection to 2019 use of force incident

A former Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged in connection to his use of force when he responded to a domestic disturbance call in September 2019.

Officials say Lorenzo Herndanez, Jr. is charged with official oppression and assault. Hernandez, Jr. is a former detective with the sheriff's office who resigned on January 3, 2021.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The charges stem from an incident that happened on September 21, 2019. Hernandez, Jr. was on duty as a patrol deputy and responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment in the 7000 block of West Parmer Lane in Williamson County.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says that during the limited time that Hernandez was at the apartment, "he intentionally and unlawfully subjected the victim to mistreatment, detention, and an illegal search."

Photo of former Williamson County deputy Lorenzo Hernandez. (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"Specifically, upon arrival, Hernandez immediately approached the victim, grabbed her by the throat and shoved her against the wall and then conducted an unlawful search of her residence," the sheriff's office says.