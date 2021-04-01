Former WilCo Sheriff Robert Chody booked into jail in connection to Javier Ambler case

article

Former Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody was booked into Travis County Jail this afternoon on a tampering with evidence charge in connection to the Javier Ambler case. Chody's bond was set at $15,000 and he is reportedly no longer in jail.

Chody's booking comes just a day after the Travis County district attorney announced that former Williamson County General Counsel Jason Nassour was indicted on the same charge following the in-custody death of Ambler.

The charge stems from events surrounding the death of Mr. Ambler and missing video footage. The video remains unaccounted for to this day.

Nassour was indicted by a Travis County Grand Jury who found probable cause to believe that, knowing that an investigation was pending or in progress, Nassour tampered with physical evidence with the intent to impair its availability as evidence in the investigation.

"I know that these indictments will not bring peace to the Ambler family. No parent should have to bury their child," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "But we remain committed to seeing this through on behalf of not just Javier Ambler, but also our community."

Former Williamson County deputies James Johnson and Zachary Camden were indicted on second-degree manslaughter charges earlier this week as well.

In 2020, Nassour and Chody were indicted in Williamson County.

The charge will be prosecuted by the District Attorney Office’s Civil RightsUnit and is pending in the 299th Judicial District Court.

WHAT HAPPENED TO JAVIER AMBLER?

Javier Ambler was killed during an altercation with Williamson County deputies. On March 28, 2019, deputies pursued Ambler's car from Williamson County into Travis County where he died while deputies were trying to take him into custody. Deputies pursued him because he allegedly failed to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic.

After crashing his vehicle near the intersection of Saint John’s and Bennett, deputies struggled to handcuff Ambler, resulting in the use of a stun gun several times.

Police body camera video from the APD of Ambler’s death shows the gasping 400-pound man telling the deputies that he wants to comply with their demands but that he can’t because he has congestive heart failure.

"I am not resisting," Ambler cries. "Sir, I can’t breathe. ... Please. ... Please."

A Live PD camera crew was also on the scene at the time of Ambler's arrest, shadowing deputies as part of the show, but the incident was never broadcast and video was deleted. Big Fish Entertainment says in their lawsuit that WCSO and APD misrepresented information about the video Live PD recorded.

A&E Network canceled Live PD following weeks of protests inspired by the death of George Floyd and reports on the Ambler case. The cancellation was announced a day after the similar show "Cops," on the air for 33 seasons, was dropped by the Paramount Network.

State Rep. James Talarico (D-Round Rock) has filed HB 54, which would ban Texas law enforcement agencies from participating in reality TV shows. That bill was sparked by Ambler's death and his sister helped lawmakers draft the bill.