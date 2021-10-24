Formula 1 comes back to Circuit of the Americas

Formula 1 was back at Circuit of the Americas all weekend, expected to bring in more than 300,000 people from around the world.

"The drive was alright, the traffic was terrible for sure," said Kesean Daniels, who drove in from Houston. "My whole family, we love racing, anything about cars."

On Saturday, COTA announced they were experiencing bus shortages due to last minute cancellations. In a statement, they said they were working with local school districts to source more bus drivers for Sunday.

At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Sunday and Monday were expected to be the busiest travel days of the year.

"First F1 race, so sick, love to be here, unfortunately got to leave early," said Scott Huntington, who flew in from New York. "Just got an email that we’re taking off 7 o’clock tonight and getting home at 11 o’clock tomorrow morning."

ABIA recommended those flying domestically on Sunday or Monday arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their flight.

