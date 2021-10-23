F1 weekend projected to surpass Austin-Bergstrom travel records

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is warning passengers to prepare for a busy airport this weekend.

The airport says that passengers should be prepared for peak departure times throughout the day on Sunday, Oct. 24 and Monday, Oct. 25 due to F1 weekend at the Circuit of the Americas.

Departing passengers are advised to do the following to plan ahead and ease their travel experience:

Arrive early - Passengers should arrive to the terminal a minimum of 3 hours early for all domestic flights and a minimum of 3.5 hours early for all international flights

Plan ahead for pre-security screening activities — Passengers who need to return a rental car or check luggage should prepare to give themselves additional time beyond the 3 - 3.5 hour minimum arrival recommendation

Use both the lower curbside and upper curbside for drop-off — from the lower level, passengers can quickly get upstairs to ticketing and security via escalators and elevators

Pack any F1 promotional items, "swag bags" or bulky souvenirs in carry-on bags, not checked bags, for faster screening

Ensure carry-on bags do not contain any prohibited items, such as firearms or liquids exceeding 3.4 oz.

Use mobile phone or online flight check-in, or print boarding passes from a self-service kiosk to skip the busy airline ticket counter lines.

Contact the airline directly prior to arriving at the airport to arrange for wheelchair service

The first TSA checkpoints and airline ticket counters will open at 3 a.m., says the airport.

