Fort Bend County Judge reacts to racist comments received on social media

Fort Bend County Judge KP George is talking to FOX 26 about the racist comments he says he's been getting on social media, mostly over his response to COVID-19.



These are a collection of comments posted his Facebook page.



Comments like, "go to a different state," "go back to where you came from," "KP George is not American,” “how did Fort Bend let a foreigner, an American hater, become so powerful?"

George said is used to disagreements and crude comments, but this was something he needed to address.



“Predominantly it was in the past, predominantly with a disagreement, but now it has become racial. It has become, you know, because some people view, it is mentioned 'this guy is from somewhere else and he doesn’t care about America, he wants to destroy America or Fort Bend County and I wanted to bring communism,' That is absolute nonsense people are talking. I always tell people United States is my country and I am an American by choice. I choose to be here because this is the best place to be."



George says he hopes other county leaders will work together to address racism and that this will open the door to more conversations about the topic.