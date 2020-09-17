Fort Hood officials say reports of active shooter on post were false
KILLEEN, Texas - Fort Hood officials say that reports of an active shooter on post were false.
Officials say an active duty soldier made homicidal threats towards his leadership and is currently in custody by Fort Hood law enforcement officers.
Director of Fort Hood Public Affairs Tom Rheinlander says in a release that no shots were fired and that "an active shooter situation did not occur on Fort Hood."
No further details were released about the incident.