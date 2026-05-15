Foster Care Awareness Month: Restaurants support CASA of Travis County

The Brief May is Foster Care Awareness Month Some local Austin restaurants are helping raise money for CASA of Travis County



May is Foster Care Awareness Month, and some local Austin favorite food spots are stepping up to help.

What you can do:

Industry and Waterloo Ice House are donating $1 from every kids' meal to CASA of Travis County.

Sour Duck is doing the same for every chicken sandwich and chicken hash ordered.

CASA of Travis County uses that money to support and speak up for children in foster care.

Grab a great bite to eat this month and help local kids at the exact same time.

More information can be found here.