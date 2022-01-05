Four arrested after traffic stop turns into foot pursuit in Killeen

Four men were arrested in Killeen after a traffic stop turned into a foot pursuit Tuesday.

The Killeen Police Department (KPD) says that officers conducted a traffic stop just before 3 p.m. Jan 4 in the 1500 block of S. Fort Hood Street on a white Chevy pickup for a traffic violation.

During the stop, one of the men in the truck got out and fled on foot. One of the officers saw a handgun in the man's hand, then drew his duty weapon and pursued the man on foot, while giving commands for him to stop and drop the gun, says KPD.

The man approached a fence and while he was jumping it, he kicked the officer's hand, causing the gun to fire, according to KPD.

The man was later located and arrested near West Lane and Jennifer Drive and then transported to the Killeen City Jail. No injuries were reported, says KPD. The other three men were also placed into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

A search of the vehicle revealed two handguns and illegal narcotics. Charges are pending.

KPD says that the incident is currently under administrative review by Internal Affairs.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

19-year-old charged in shooting of 16-year-old in Killeen

Killeen police looking for man who opened fire inside shopping mall

Killeen police identifies victim in apartment complex fatal shooting

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter