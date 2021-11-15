Killeen police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex

The Killeen Police Department (KPD) is investgating a fatal shooting in an apartment complex parking lot in Killeen.

KPD says around 1:41 p.m. Monday, a 911 call came in about a man with an apparent stab wound in the 600 block of W. Hallmark Avenue near the Archstone Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead just after 4 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were in the parking lot of the apartment complex, when the suspect fired a gunshot at the victim, says KPD. The victim was able to get away and seek help.

Anyone with any information or videos about this incident is asked to contact the police department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477).

KPD says this was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the general public.

This is an active investigation.

