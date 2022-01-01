19-year-old charged in shooting of 16-year-old in Killeen

A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Department (KPD) says that around 10 a.m. on Dec. 29, officers responded to the 900 block of W. Jasper Road after several 911 calls were placed concerning someone who had been shot.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, who was transported to Baylor Scott & White with non-life-threatening injuries.

KPD says a preliminary investigation shows the teen was in his vehicle conducting a business transaction he had arranged online with someone in the side parking lot of a business. When the person attempted to steal the items, he pulled a handgun and shot it at the teen's vehicle, causing him to receive a gunshot wound to the face.

The shooter, along with two other men who were with him, fled on foot. KPD says a search with the department's K9 unit tracked them to a nearby house where two people were found and arrested. They were then transported to the Killeen City Jail.

19-year-old Eric Lavaughn Bonner Jr was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting, says KPD. The second person was released pending investigation.

The 16-year-old has since been released from the hospital.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or any information about this Aggravated Assault, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com . You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

