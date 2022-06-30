List of where to see Fourth of July fireworks around the Austin area

With dry, hot conditions continuing in the Central Texas area, attending fireworks shows rather than setting off your own fireworks may be the safest way to spend the Fourth of July holiday.

If you do decide to set off your own fireworks, Travis County officials are urging residents to be as safe as possible due to weather conditions being fire-friendly.

For those looking to attend a fireworks display, there are plenty of options to choose from in the Austin area.

Where: Vic Mathias Shores, located at 900 W Riverside Drive

When: Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. To view road closures, parking recommendations, park rules and prohibited items, click here.

Where: Hill Country Galleria, located at 12700 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave, TX

When: Monday, July 4 from 4pm-10pm, with fireworks set to begin around 9:40 p.m.

This event will feature live music, fair rides, free parking, free admission and more. Click here to learn more.

Where: Buda Amphitheatre, located at 204 San Antonio St. Buda, TX

When: Monday, July 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., with fireworks set to begin around 9:15 p.m.

This day-long event includes a parade, food court, live music and more. It is free and open to the public. Click here for event FAQ.

Where: Milburn Park, located at 1901 Sun Chase Blvd, Cedar Park, TX

When: Monday, July 4 from 5-11:30 p.m., with fireworks set to begin around 9:15 p.m.

This event will feature a washer and cornhole tournament, live music, food vendors, and more. Click here to learn more.

Where: Typhoon Texas, located at 18500 TX-130 North Service Road, Pflugerville, TX

For those not visiting the water park, the city recommends the following locations to watch the fireworks show from:

When: Around 9 p.m.

For those in the viewing area of the fireworks, the city says music synchronized with the display will broadcast from KPEZ 102.3 The Beat. Click here to learn more.

Where: Fireworks will be launched from the Plum Creek Golf Course, but the course will be closed at that time. The city recommends residents view the show from the Hays Performing Arts Center, located at 4100 Everett Dr, Kyle, TX.

When: Monday, July 4 around 9:30 p.m.

Music for the show will broadcast from KAZI 88.7 FM. For street closures and more fireworks show information, click here.

Where: Brushy Creek Amphitheater, located at 1001 CR 137, Hutto, TX

When: Monday, July 4 from 5-9 p.m. with fireworks to follow

This event is free and open to the public and will feature live music, food trucks and kids activities. Click here for event FAQ.

Where: Lakewood Park, located at 2040 Artesian Springs Crossing, Leander, TX

When: Monday, July 4 from 3-9:30, with fireworks set to conclude the festivities

Admission to this event is free. It will feature live music, kids activities, food and more. Click here for event FAQ.

For more 4th of July information, visit FOX7Austin.com/holidays.