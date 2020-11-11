FOX 7 Care Force: Honor Flight Austin

Honor Flight Austin takes veterans to our nation's capital to see the memorials dedicated to their honor.

Chairman Matt Mathias talks about the importance of the work the group does.

Normally the group has several flights a year but trips for 2020 were postponed due to health concerns over the coronavirus as many of the veterans that go on trips are in the vulnerable age group for COVID-19. The group plans to resume flights in Spring 2021.

