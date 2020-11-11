Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Care Force: Honor Flight Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Honor Flight Austin takes veterans to our nation's capital to see the memorials dedicated to their honor.

Chairman Matt Mathias talks about the importance of the work the group does.

Honor Flight with the Moncebaiz family

For one local Marine veteran and his family, this trip was long awaited and the support he received was overwhelming.

Normally the group has several flights a year but trips for 2020 were postponed due to health concerns over the coronavirus as many of the veterans that go on trips are in the vulnerable age group for COVID-19. The group plans to resume flights in Spring 2021.

For more information about Honor Flight Austin, you can go here.

