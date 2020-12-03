FOX 7 Care Force: How pandemic is affecting veterans with PTSD

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting veterans coping with post-traumatic stress.

The last thing vets with PTS should do is isolate, but with the pandemic, isolating is exactly what the government wants us to do. How are veterans navigating that?

Mike Warren speaks with Blake Holbrook, an Iraq veteran and PTSD survivor who is also a counselor with the Samaritan Center, about what resources are available to help veterans.

