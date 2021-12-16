FOX 7 Care Force: Restore program helps vets with PTS

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it seemed like just about anything could be virtual, and helping veterans with post-traumatic stress is no exception.

The Restore program is an intensive outpatient program designed to treat PTS with a virtual, arts-focused approach. Dr. Valerie Rosen, the head of the program, talks with Mike Warren about it.

