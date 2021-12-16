FOX 7 Care Force: Restore program helps vets with PTS
AUSTIN, Texas - During the COVID-19 pandemic, it seemed like just about anything could be virtual, and helping veterans with post-traumatic stress is no exception.
The Restore program is an intensive outpatient program designed to treat PTS with a virtual, arts-focused approach. Dr. Valerie Rosen, the head of the program, talks with Mike Warren about it.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement