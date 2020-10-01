FOX 7 Care Force: Veteran Spouse Network

The Veteran Spouse Network is a service not for vets, but for their spouses, a group that technically didn't serve but certainly do in spirit.

The network helps spouses with their needs as they and their families make the transition out of the military.

Dr. Elisa Borah with UT's School of Social Work and founder of the Veteran Spouse Network joins Mike Warren to talk about the organization in greater detail.

